Did you know these companies have SA links?

South Africans are amazing, we know that, but did you know that these brands have SA roots?

There are a number of world renowned brands that have South African origins, some we had no idea about! After coming across a video online, we did some research on it, and we were happily surprised.

Nando's Most locals know that Nando’s was started by two South Africans. The delicious peri-peri-inspired meals are a staple in most local homes. The flavour profile comes from Mozambican cuisine. According to Nando's website, Portuguese settlers added a squeeze of lemon and garlic to the African Bird's Eye Chili, used in Mozambique. "Many years later, it ended up in Rosettenville, Johannesburg."

USN Did you know that USN was founded by a South African? According to the company’s LinkedIn page, it was founded in South Africa by Albe Geldenhuys in 2000.

Monster Energy Okay, so this one is a bit of a crazy link. While Monster Energy was not started in South Africa, it was started by two South African-born men. Rodney Sacks and Hilton Schlosberg built the highly successful Monster Beverage Corporation. Sacks is the company CEO, while Schlosberg has been the president and chief operating officer. Both assumed these positions in 1990. According to BusinessTech, the duo joined forces to acquire Hansen Natural Corporation. In 2002, they launched Monster Energy. The drink was so successful that they changed their name to Monster Beverage Corporation.

