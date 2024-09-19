Summer species are biting | Angler News SA Expert Series

KZN anglers are reeling in the big ones! Despite challenging weather conditions, the fishing has been exceptional.

KZN anglers are reeling in the big ones! Despite challenging weather conditions, the fishing has been exceptional.

Despite recent cold, overcast, and rainy weather, the anglers of KZN have produced significant catches ranging from Garrick outside Durban to huge Grunter in the Durban harbour; Bronze Bream going wild down the KZN South Coast and Snoek not leaving a lure alone on the North Coast.

The freshwater scene had also come in with bragging rights as catches of Bass have reached up to 5kgs and there’s non-stop river action with Scalies. In this episode of the Angler News SA podcast, we also talk about the upcoming long weekend with heavy rain conditions expected, but we look at how this WILL benefit anglers as we brace ourselves for the summer species on our doorstep. Click below to listen.

ANSA / Daleen Badenhorst landed her first Garrick from Margate pier

ANSA / Kieron Naidoo proving Galjoen can also be caught in KZN (Uvongo)

Offshore: The offshore fishing has been a bit bumpy with the winds we have had recently. This being said, the fishing has been very good!

Rock and surf: The rock and surf scene has gone to summer mode. The fishing is picking up and the conditions are starting to settle enough that we can predict the better days.

The offshore fishing has been a bit bumpy with the winds we have had recently. This being said, the fishing has been very good!The rock and surf scene has gone to summer mode. The fishing is picking up and the conditions are starting to settle enough that we can predict the better days. Freshwater: The freshwater fishing has been good on all fronts with fish being caught in all facets.

ANSA / Finn Elliot enjoying some Scalie action from the midlands

ANSA / Neels Brewer with a Bass caught down the KZN south coast

Meanwhile: Think bad weather means no fishing? Think again. If you're on holiday or have time off to go fishing, but the weather isn't ideal, you might wonder, "What now?" Fortunately, fishing in bad weather can offer unique opportunities, according to expert angler Ray Thompson. He tells Vinesh Soogreem that in challenging conditions fish often become more active and easier to catch. Listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast expert series episode to discover how a seemingly bad day can turn into a fishing bonanza.



ANSA / Vinesh Soogreem with a Snoek

ANSA / Ray Thompson with a Honeycomb Skate caught in rough and dirty water conditions

Meanwhile, in the previous Expert Series episode, Vinesh Soogreem looked at the best-eating fish from the seas off South Africa. Vinesh chatted to Brett and Daryl Bartho, owners of Bartho's Fish Company, who shared their vast knowledge and experience in fishing and seafood.

ANSA / Supplied: Nothing like a whole fish on a braai

Listen to the podcast below.

ANSA / Brothers Brett (left) and Daryl Bartho with fresh catches ready to be served

Among the many delicious fish available in South Africa, are: Cape Salmon: Known for its tender flesh and mild flavour, Cape salmon is a popular choice among seafood enthusiasts.

Known for its tender flesh and mild flavour, Cape salmon is a popular choice among seafood enthusiasts. Kob: A firm, white fish with a slightly sweet taste, kob is often used in grilled or pan-fried dishes.

A firm, white fish with a slightly sweet taste, kob is often used in grilled or pan-fried dishes. Yellowtail: This delicious fish offers a rich flavor and firm texture, making it perfect for grilling or sashimi.

ANSA / Supplied: A healthy bloodline shown on Tuna fillets

Tips for Buying and Handling Fish Look for Freshness: Check for bright eyes, firm flesh, and a pleasant seafood smell.

Check for bright eyes, firm flesh, and a pleasant seafood smell. Handle with Care: Avoid overhandling fish to prevent bruising and loss of quality.

Avoid overhandling fish to prevent bruising and loss of quality. Proper Storage: Store fish in the refrigerator or freezer to maintain freshness. Cooking and Preserving Fish Grilling: A classic method for cooking fish, grilling brings out the natural flavors and creates a smoky taste.

A classic method for cooking fish, grilling brings out the natural flavors and creates a smoky taste. Baking: For a healthier option, baking fish in the oven is a simple and delicious way to prepare it.

For a healthier option, baking fish in the oven is a simple and delicious way to prepare it. Pan-Frying: A quick and easy method for cooking fish, pan-frying is perfect for smaller cuts.

ANSA / Supplied: Fish on ice keeping the integrity of the fish

Find more episodes of Angler News SA in the full channel below:

Meet your host, Vinesh Soogreem!

Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future," reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation. Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the 90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.