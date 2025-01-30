Still fish to be caught off KZN

We’re diving headfirst into February, the hottest month of the year, and the fishing scene is bursting with action, both offshore and on the bass and yellowfish fronts.

While the aftermath of the Madagascan cyclone has made rock and surf fishing challenging, as the saying goes, "fortune favours the brave." Those who persevered were rewarded, despite the rough shore break. News from the ski boats are dorado, tuna, and couta are thriving, especially along the KZN North Coast. The province’s central and South Coasts are also seeing consistent catches, ranging from big tuna to rock cod and various other species.

Meanwhile shore angling has yielded reports of non-edible catches. Freshwater fishing has slowed, but trout remain deep, and bass are still being caught at Midmar and Albert Falls. The yellowfish in the Midlands are also making waves. For all the hottest angling news from KZN, listen to latest Angler News South Africa podcast below with Vinesh Soogreem and his team, who’re optimistic about a thrilling month of fishing in February.

ANSA / Supplied - Alan Will with a stunning 4.4kg Bass

ANSA / Supplied - Richard Gorlei making the most of the yellowfish season at Sterkfontein Dam

ANSA / Supplied - Henry Walters found the trout when everyone else struggles at Michaelhouse

Meet your host, Vinesh Soogreem! Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation. Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the '90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.

