South Coast holiday fishing hotspots | Expert Series

Planning a holiday trip to the KZN South Coast or looking to spend some quality fishing time with the family? We've got the lowdown on the hotspots.

In this expert series episode of the Angler News South Africa podcast, Vinesh Soogreem and Ray Thompson talk about the best fishing hotspots along KZN’s South Coast. From family-friendly spots like Trafalgar and Margate to prime fishing areas in the Wild Coast and Scottburgh, Ray shares tips on tackle, bait, and safety for both beginners and experienced anglers.

ANSA / Supplied - Fishing off Margate pier is a must when visiting the south coast

They discuss the best times to fish, how to stay safe on the rocks, and how to enjoy the region's beautiful, accessible beaches. Whether you're after light tackle action or hoping to land bigger fish, this episode provides all the advice you need for a memorable holiday fishing adventure. Listen at the top of the page or directly below.

ANSA / Supplied - Stunning rock structure in the south coast to enjoy light tackle fishing

ANSA / Supplied - Choosing the right hook

Meanwhile, in a previous episode of Angler News SA, Vinesh Soogreem interviewed fishing specialist Jace Govender to explore the wide range of fishing hooks and their specific uses. They discussed key factors influencing hook selection, such as fish species, mouth strength, and bait type - plus shared practical tips on hook sizes, materials, and the best hooks to target larger fish. Listen below.

Vinesh Soogreem

Meet your host, Vinesh Soogreem! Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future," reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation. Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the 90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.