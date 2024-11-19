Rent, revive, repeat: A new era

Ever wondered how your old phone could help save the planet and support local jobs? Welcome to the world of the circular economy.

Ever wondered how your old phone could help save the planet and support local jobs? Welcome to the world of the circular economy.

What a circular economy tries to do is also take these environmental costs into account and minimise those costs. It makes really good business sense for a company to do that as well. - Duncan Pritchard

The circular economy is not just another trendy term, it’s a refreshing approach to closing the loop on waste and considering the environmental cost of our consumer orientated lifestyles. It’s a system where materials never become waste and nature is regenerated. It’s good for business, good for our planet, and good for our economy. In the latest episode of The Green Scene podcast, Andiswa Susan Dlamini, Duncan Pritchard, and Sharlene Versfeld highlight how a mindset shift encourages us to change the way we consume things, recycle, repurpose, and close the loop when it comes to waste. Whether it's reviving old clothes, reusing margarine or ice-cream tubs, or making more use of the growing “sharing economy”- these small changes can lead to big environmental benefits.

The leasing economy is growing, and it works out cheaper for users, it's cheaper for the manufacturers, and it's great for the environment. - Duncan Pritchard

Pritchard highlights that it's not just about keeping waste out of landfills—it's about boosting local economies and supporting sustainable practices. By opting for second-hand items or choosing local businesses, we create a ripple effect that enhances community growth. Listen to The Green Scene at the top of this page, or directly below.

Meanwhile, in a previous episode of The Green Scene podcast, the hosts looked at the true meaning of ecotourism and its significance beyond just spending time outdoors. They discussed how ecotourism connects people to nature while respecting local communities. Some of the best ecotourism spots in eThekwini are areas like Molweni Valley, eNanda Dam, and iSithumba Adventures near Hillcrest. Listen below to find out more.

Find out more about Durban’s ecotourism activities and tours here. Learn more about pop-up camping with Green Corridors here.

