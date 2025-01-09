Reeling in the new year

The east coast fishing season is off to a strong start with great catches, despite a few challenges. Blue Lagoon and the Umgeni Estuary are off-limits, but other KZN spots are still producing.

The fishing season on the east coast is off to an exciting start, with a variety of species being caught along the coastline with great catches including sailfish, dorado, snook, and amberjack from the deep. Despite some recent weather challenges, fishing remains strong. From the surf side we have reports of sand sharks and snook, good catches of shad, Kob, and non-edible fish. Freshwater fishing has been tough due to high temperatures and rain, but there have been some successful catches in rivers and Stillwater dams.



ANSA / Supplied - Teale Moodley with a lovely Sand shark caught down the south coast

A major update: Blue Lagoon and the Umgeni Estuary are off-limits for fishing due to E. coli pollution, with authorities investigating. Other KZN areas continue to offer great fishing opportunities. Overall, despite some challenges, the KZN coastline promises plenty of fishing action in 2025. Listen now to the latest Angler News SA podcast KZN Report at the top of the page or directly below.



ANSA / Supplied - Dean Pretorius with a rare catch of a Scotsman caught off the shore

ANSA / Supplied - Kaiden Pillay with a Grey shark caught at Blue Lagoon

Supplied / ANSA

Meanwhile, in a past episode of the Angler News South Africa podcast, Vinesh Soogreem was joined by Ray Thompson to discuss the best fishing spots along KZN’s South Coast. They explored family-friendly locations like Trafalgar and Margate, as well as top fishing areas in the Wild Coast and Scottburgh. Ray also shared valuable tips on tackle, bait, and safety, making it a great listen for both beginners and experienced anglers. Listen below.

