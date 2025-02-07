One-legged man vs crocodile
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
A one-legged man brawled with a crocodile on a beach, and he won?
A one-legged man brawled with a crocodile on a beach, and he won?
In what can only be described as the wildest beachside showdown of the year, a one-legged man took on a crocodile – and won!
A croc casually strolls onto the Tinley Manor beach, in Ballito, probably looking for a tanning spot, when our fearless hero decides, not today.
Neville Wolmarans sneaks up like a true action star and grabs the reptile, holding its mouth shut like it’s just another Tuesday.
With the help of some locals (because even legends need backup), he ties the crocodile up, securing his place in the Croc-Wrangling Hall of Fame.
Check out the moment below:
A one-legged man wrestled a crocodile in a way that stunned locals and left many questioning if he’s done this before 👀😅 pic.twitter.com/Fnh2bpqWw2— ItsGoingViral (@ItsGoingViral1) February 7, 2025
Moral of the story? Never underestimate a one-legged man with a plan.
And maybe, just maybe, crocodiles should stick to the water.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Show's Stories
-
WATCH: Cop van crashes into house
A short video showing the aftermath of a SAPS van that crashed into a ho...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Moving on: Australia's most popular cities for SA expats
Thinking of moving to Australia from South Africa? Here are the cities t...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago