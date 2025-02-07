One-legged man vs crocodile

In what can only be described as the wildest beachside showdown of the year, a one-legged man took on a crocodile – and won!

A croc casually strolls onto the Tinley Manor beach, in Ballito, probably looking for a tanning spot, when our fearless hero decides, not today.

Neville Wolmarans sneaks up like a true action star and grabs the reptile, holding its mouth shut like it’s just another Tuesday.

With the help of some locals (because even legends need backup), he ties the crocodile up, securing his place in the Croc-Wrangling Hall of Fame.

Check out the moment below: