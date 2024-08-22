Olympian Colleen Quigley shares "weirdest muscle release" technique

Olympian Colleen Quigley has revealed the secret to releasing pelvic floor muscle tension - tongue-pulling.

The middle-distance and steeplechase specialist shared her strange technique in a video posted on her Instagram page.

"1000% the weirdest muscle release I’ve ever done, but I swear it works. Blame @dr.noahmoos for making us look foolish out here," she captioned the clip.

Colleen says she learned the tongue exercise from Dr Noah Moos, a sports injury consultant for athletes.

Here's how it works:

Grab your tongue with your shirt and pull it out.

Pull it in different directions and hold it for a few seconds.



Pull it from side to side, up and down.





"What it does is it can help release muscles in your jaw. Your jaw is related to your pelvis via a fascial sling. It's kind of uncomfortable, and you look crazy doing it. Sometimes you drool on yourself," the 31-year-old athlete said.

You are not doing a good job of selling this tongue-pulling technique, Colleen!