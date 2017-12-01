Living positively with HIV - a Durban woman's story
Updated | By Diane Macpherson
Meet Delarise Mulqueeny of Durban - an HIV positive woman who lives her life to the fullest.
She's a teacher, a social worker, an author, a motivational speaker, a counsellor. She's Delarise Mulqueeny of Durban, and she also happens to be HIV positive.
But that has never
stopped this remarkable 53-year-old.
Watch her inspiring life story here, as told by our East Coast TV team, for the KZN department of Health, on World AIDS Day.
