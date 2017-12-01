 Living positively with HIV - a Durban woman's story
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Living positively with HIV - a Durban woman's story

Updated | By Diane Macpherson

Meet Delarise Mulqueeny of Durban - an HIV positive woman who lives her life to the fullest.

Delarise Mulqueeny of Durban
ECR

She's a teacher, a social worker, an author, a motivational speaker, a counsellor. She's Delarise Mulqueeny of Durban, and she also happens to be HIV positive.

But that has never stopped this remarkable 53-year-old.

Watch her inspiring life story here, as told by our East Coast TV team, for the KZN department of Health, on World AIDS Day.

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.