KZN's unstoppable anglers | KZN Report

KZN's unstoppable anglers
Updated | By ECR Podcasts & Vinesh Soogreem
Challenging weather hasn’t stopped KZN anglers from landing tuna, dorado, bream, shad, kob, and other species along the coast, with hopes high for clearer conditions ahead.
Weather conditions around KZN this week have been challenging. However, some anglers have had rods bending with bream, brusher, shad, Kob, and non-edible species catches.
While offshore fishing has seen rewards, freshwater fishing continues to produce strong results.
Reports from various coastal areas like the South Coast, Durban, and North Coast reveal varied catches including Sand sharks, grey sharks, and bronze bream.
Spearfishing and rock and surf fishing also faced challenges, but fingers are crossed for better conditions ahead.
Listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast KZN Report at the top of the page or directly below.
Offshore: The offshore scene is heating up with a surge in tuna, dorado, and Couta catches along the KZN coastline.
Rock and Surf: Brusher remain a popular target, and there are still decent numbers of Garrick down the South Coast.
Freshwater: Freshwater fishing has been productive across the board, with carp, yellowfish, and trout all being caught.
Meanwhile, if you're a new angler who's feeling overwhelmed by the vast array of tackle available, join Vinesh Soogreem and John Otto, a seasoned angling veteran, as they share their expert insights on selecting the right gear. Listen below.
Find more episodes of Angler News SA in the full channel below:
Meet your host, Vinesh Soogreem!
Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future," reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation.
Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the 90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.
