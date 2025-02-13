KZN fishing fires up as waters cool

Fishing in KZN is heating up, especially along the South Coast, where cooler water temperatures have bass, kingfish, and sharks actively feeding.

Despite mixed conditions on the South Coast, anglers are reporting exciting catches, including non-edible species like sand sharks, and hound sharks, along with kingfish and rock species.

The Mid-South continues to produce brusher and sand sharks, with live baits proving particularly effective. Hazelmere Dam's freshwater scene is thriving, offering non-stop bass action.

While inshore conditions on the North Coast have been quieter, offshore fishing remains phenomenal with dorado and snoek.

In Durban, grey sharks are abundant, and offshore waters are yielding snoek, tuna, and marlin.

Durban Harbour continues to be a hot spot for grunter and kingfish, making it a must-visit location for anglers.

Listen now for detailed ANSA reports and this week's predicted feeding zones.