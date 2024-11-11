How to choose the perfect hook for your next fishing trip
Updated | By ECR Podcasts & Vinesh Soogreem
Join Vinesh Soogreem and Jace Govender for tips on choosing the right fishing hook for every catch—perfect for anglers of all levels!
In this Expert Series episode of Angler News South Africa podcast, Vinesh Soogreem chats to fishing expert Jace Govender about the role fishing hooks play in helping us to land a better catch.
They talk about how fishing hooks have evolved over the years, from their simple beginnings to the modern designs we see today, like long shank hooks, barbed hooks, J hooks, and circle hooks.
Jace explains how factors like the fish species, the strength of the fish's mouth, and the bait being used all play a role in choosing the right hook. He also shares his go-to hooks for bigger fish and offers down-to-earth tips to help anglers pick the best hook for any situation.
Listen to the discussion at the top of the page or directly below.
Meanwhile, if you're a new angler who's feeling overwhelmed by the vast array of tackle available, join Vinesh Soogreem and John Otto, a seasoned angling veteran, as they share their expert insights on selecting the right gear. Listen below.
Find more episodes of Angler News SA in the full channel below:
Meet your host, Vinesh Soogreem!
Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future," reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation.
Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the 90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.
