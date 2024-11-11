How to choose the perfect hook for your next fishing trip

In this Expert Series episode of Angler News South Africa podcast, Vinesh Soogreem chats to fishing expert Jace Govender about the role fishing hooks play in helping us to land a better catch.

They talk about how fishing hooks have evolved over the years, from their simple beginnings to the modern designs we see today, like long shank hooks, barbed hooks, J hooks, and circle hooks.

Jace explains how factors like the fish species, the strength of the fish's mouth, and the bait being used all play a role in choosing the right hook. He also shares his go-to hooks for bigger fish and offers down-to-earth tips to help anglers pick the best hook for any situation.

