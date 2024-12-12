Hook, line, & summer shine

KZN’s summer fishing is heating up! From dorado offshore to big shad and bass in the Midlands, there’s something for everyone.

What a week it’s been in KZN – the summer heat is full on, but so is the fishing! Dorado has stolen the show, with reports flooding in from every corner – ski boats, kayaks, and even rock and surf. While the dorado frenzy continues, there's more. Grey sharks, wahoo, big shad, bronze bream, and even some freshwater action have kept anglers busy. Central areas around Durban have spotted great catches of greys, sandies, and even a few Zambezis. Offshore, the waters have been a playground for game fish, including wahoo, tuna, and sailfish. Meanwhile, down the South Coast, it’s been non-stop action with dorado being caught off the rocks and from boats, along with large shad and some serious rock salmon.

ANSA / Supplied - Lyle Taylor and kids enjoying the Dorado frenzy from Shelly beach

The freshwater scene in the Midlands has been on the quiet side, but bass are starting to show up, and yellowfish are in full feeding mode. Whether you’re casting off the rocks, out on a kayak, or diving, there’s something for everyone right now. As Adam Lyon puts it, “Bring everything you’ve got!” It’s all happening in KZN this summer. So, grab your gear, head out, and make the most of this epic season. Listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast KZN Report at the top of the page or directly below.

ANSA / Supplied - Myuran Moodley with a good size Shad down the south coast

ANSA / Supplied - Teale Moodley getting in on some summer nonedible action with a Sandshark

Meanwhile, in a previous expert series episode of the Angler News South Africa podcast, Vinesh Soogreem chatted with Ray Thompson about the best fishing spots along KZN’s South Coast. They covered everything from family-friendly spots like Trafalgar and Margate to top fishing areas in the Wild Coast and Scottburgh. Ray also shared great tips on tackle, bait, and staying safe – perfect for beginners and seasoned anglers alike. Listen below.

