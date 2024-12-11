A holiday treat from Gcina Mhlophe in 'African Story Magic'

Forget snowmen and sleighs – this festive season, enjoy African Mother Christmas, a proudly KZN story in African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe .

Episode 3 of the award-winning African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe is now live! Set against the scenic backdrop of the Valley of a Thousand Hills, near Hillcrest outside Durban, this uplifting story captures the essence of hot KwaZulu-Natal summers, the end of the school year, and the excitement of Christmas festivities. The young children eagerly anticipate the long hours they can spend playing, swimming in the river and taking the train to the city of Durban for Christmas shopping. For many of them, this is the only time of year they get new clothes.

This special story was inspired by our own African way of life in the not-so-distant past, where we celebrated the end of harvest in late August, and September was our New Year in the African calendar. We would be giving thanks for the richness and fertility of our land. - Gcina Mhlophe

African Mother Christmas rides in on a mighty elephant

This story is told from the perspective of young Buntu and Thando, who are delighted by a special visit by our own African Mother Christmas. On Christmas morning, she arrives riding a massive elephant. She looks beautiful, wearing colourful Zulu beadwork, a stunning summer dress, and the iconic isicholo (hat) that our mothers and grandmothers wore with pride.

From her big leather bag, she gifts the children awesome little Christmas presents, and the elephant trumpets loudly. There is so much laughter as happy children dance around saying, ‘Thank you! Thank you, Mother Christmas! Siyabonga Masokhisimusi!’ - Gcina Mhlophe

Download this episode at the top of the page, or directly below in English or isiZulu and share this special festive story with your family! Be sure to listen to the end for the bonus content from Dr Mhlophe, who shares the inspiration behind her story.



Lalela isiqephu esisha sesiZulu ngezansi:

Episode 3 Credits: Author and storyteller: Gcina Mhlophe

Voice of Thando: Snovuyo Ntuli

Voice of Thando's father and rickshaw man: Sky Tshabalala

Voice of Father Christmas: Darren Maule

Voice of Durban store owner: Carmen Reddy



Production team: Production engineer: Lango Cele

Production assistant: Ntsikelelo Khanyile

Executive producer: Diane Macpherson

A story of a young girl's bond with a baby giraffe In a previous episode of African Story Magic, Gcina Mhlophe shared the heartwarming tale of Sisanda’s Gift. The story follows a young girl called Sisanda who befriends an orphaned giraffe calf at a game reserve in KwaZulu-Natal. Sisanda visits the calf daily, reading to it from her favourite book and forming a bond so special that it captures the attention of tourists. It's a heartwarming story about kindness and empathy, showing how small acts can have a big impact. Listen below.

Lalela lesiqephu sesiZulu ngezansi:

This podcast series is a collaboration between Gcina Mhlophe and East Coast Radio, and Season 2 is proudly brought to you by McDonald's Happy Meal Readers. Episode 2 Credits: Storyteller: Gcina Mhlophe

Voice of Sisanda: Nqobile Ntuli

Voice of Sisanda’s grandfather: Hopewell Mncwangi

Voice of Sisanda’s father: Langalethu Cele

Voice of Sisanda's mother: Pinky Ntuli Storyteller: Gcina Mhlophe Production team: Production engineer: Lango Cele

Production assistant: Ntsikelelo Khanyile

Executive producer: Diane Macpherson Season one of African Story Magic has won the following awards: Winner of Podcast of the Year at the 2024 DStv Content Creator Awards

Winner of a Bronze at the 2024 Bookmark Awards

Silver winner at the 2024 New Generation Awards

Honourable Mention for Excellence in Podcasting at the 2023 DStv Content Creator Awards

Winner of Best in Fiction at the 2023 APVA Awards. Follow the show or listen via the ECR website under Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or Apple Podcasts!

Dr Gcina Mhlophe is a celebrated author, storyteller, and founding director of the Gcinamasiko Arts & Heritage Trust. Her works have been translated into multiple languages, including all official South African languages and even Braille. Dr Mhlophe has directed her theatrical plays in the USA, UK, and Greenland, with her most renowned and studied work being "Have You Seen Zandile?" She has been awarded honorary doctorates from eight universities globally and has received numerous accolades, such as the SAMA, OBBIE, and Joseph Jefferson Awards, as well as the SAFTA Lifetime Achievement award for her acting and contributions to film in South Africa. As a leading figure in South African storytelling, her birthday, October 24th, has been designated National Storytelling Day since 2019, celebrated at her own venue, The Storytelling Tree, in Durban.