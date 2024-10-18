Here's why storing milk in your fridge door is a bad idea
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Your fridge door is the worst place to keep your milk. Here's why...
If you ask anyone where they store their fresh milk, they will likely say the fridge door. However, this is the last place you should keep your precious "cow juice".
According to 'The 15-Minute Clean' author Lynsey Crombie, you should keep your milk on the bottom shelf of the refrigerator. She explained why during a recent appearance on the British daytime show, 'This Morning'.
The bestselling author and blogger told presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley that milk should be stored in the coldest part of the fridge, which she says is not the fridge door.
The 'Queen of Clean' says storing your milk in the door will cause it to spoil faster.
"This is the warmest part of the fridge, but we tend to put milk and bits there. But you shouldn't really," she said. Lynsey advises putting milk on the middle or bottom shelf, where raw meat is kept.
"Not many people know the bottom shelf is actually your coldest shelf. So, this is where you want your raw meats, like chickens. Your deli meats and cheese go on the top shelf because that is a bit warmer."
So what food should you keep in your door fridge? Lynsey says this part of the fridge is good for keeping things like open sauces.
@thismorning
Are you storing your milk in the right part of your fridge? Lynsey Crombie shares her top hack! 🥛♬ original sound - This Morning
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
However, some TikTok users are not convinced. "Realistically, it's like 2 degrees diff max. So it doesn't matter," one man wrote.
Another person commented: "My milk goes in the door. It's still cold."
"I will put things in the fridge where they fit," a third person teased. A fourth TikToker wrote: "As long as temp in the fridge is below 8C, you can keep your stufff wherever you wish."
Others argue that the fridge door is the best place to keep your milk because it remains upright. "Milk goes in the door because there's less chance of it leaking if it's stood up. The door is the only place it can stand up."
Some people also pointed out that raw meat that is not kept in the freezer goes on the bottom shelf, not because it is colder, but because of leaks that could lead to other food becoming contaminated.
"I don’t think the differences in temperature around the FRIDGE makes much difference. But put meat at bottom due to cross-contamination (not temperature)."
Lynsey shares more tips on how to keep your fridge fresh and organised on Instagram. Check out her post below.
