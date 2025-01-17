Gender reveal drama: Worst mother-in-law ever!

Gender reveals are supposed to be magical moments for expecting parents. For one couple, the celebration took an unexpected turn thanks to a show-stealing mother-in-law.

A viral TikTok video with over 71 million views captured the jaw-dropping moment. The clip, shared by @itsgoneviral, shows the parents-to-be popping confetti to reveal they’re having a baby girl.

Just as the mom-to-be reaches for her husband to share the joy, bam – the mother-in-law swoops in, hugging her son like it’s her big day.

The daughter-in-law’s reaction? She is respectful but firm. She confronts her mother-in-law, who seems completely baffled, and brushes it off by asking if the mom-to-be was “just hormonal”.

Yoh! The audacity.

Social media users didn’t hold back. Many rallied behind the daughter-in-law, calling out the mother-in-law for making the moment all about herself.

One commenter summed it up perfectly, “That wasn’t a hug, it was a takeover!”

Check out the viral moment below: