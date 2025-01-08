Gcina Mhlophe brings magic to 2025 on African Story Magic
Updated | By East Coast Radio Podcasts
There’s no better way to kick off the year than with a story that inspires hope, and Gcina Mhlophe’s first episode of African Story Magic for 2025 does just that.
Episode 4 of the award-winning African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe is now live!
Gcina Mhlophe begins the New Year with a heartwarming story about a young boy who dreams of attending school and church like the other kids in his village. However, his father insists he stays home to look after the cattle, making his dreams feel out of reach.
In true Gcina style – warm, relatable, and full of heart – the story follows the boy’s quiet determination to learn, despite the odds stacked against him. With a little help from a friend and an unexpected turn of events, his dreams begin to take shape.
It's the perfect story to start the year – a beautiful reminder that with hope and perseverance, no obstacle is too great to overcome.
Listen to African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe below in either English or isiZulu
Lalela isiqephu esisha sesiZulu ngezansi:
This podcast series is a collaboration between Gcina Mhlophe and East Coast Radio, and Season 2 is proudly brought to you by McDonald's Happy Meal Readers.
Episode 4 Credits:
- Voice of the young boy: Bandile Gumede
- Voice of the young boy's father: Asanda Qumbisa
- Voice of young boy's mother: Ellaine Phungula
- Voice of Priest: Msizi Maphumulo
- Voices of church ladies: Ellaine Phungula, Khumbu Mkhulisi, Thobekile Honono,
Production Team:
- Production engineer: Lango Cele
- Production assistant: Ntsikelelo Khanyile
- Executive producer: Diane Macpherson
Season one of African Story Magic has won the following awards:
- Winner of Podcast of the Year at the 2024 DStv Content Creator Awards
- Winner of a Bronze at the 2024 Bookmark Awards
- Silver winner at the 2024 New Generation Awards
- Honourable Mention for Excellence in Podcasting at the 2023 DStv Content Creator Awards
- Winner of Best in Fiction at the 2023 APVA Awards.
Follow the show or listen via the ECR website under Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or Apple Podcasts!
More about Dr Gcina Mhlophe:
Dr Gcina Mhlophe is a celebrated author, storyteller, and founding director of the Gcinamasiko Arts & Heritage Trust. Her works have been translated into multiple languages, including all official South African languages and even Braille.
Dr Mhlophe has directed her theatrical plays in the USA, UK, and Greenland, with her most renowned and studied work being "Have You Seen Zandile?"
She has been awarded honorary doctorates from eight universities globally and has received numerous accolades, such as the SAMA, OBBIE, and Joseph Jefferson Awards, as well as the SAFTA Lifetime Achievement award for her acting and contributions to film in South Africa.
As a leading figure in South African storytelling, her birthday, October 24th, has been designated National Storytelling Day since 2019, celebrated at her own venue, The Storytelling Tree, in Durban.
