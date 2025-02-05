Durban to host the 2025 SA Bodyboarding Championships
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu
Durban has been chosen as the official host city of the 2025 South African Bodyboarding Championships, taking place in October!
Durban has been chosen as the official host city of the 2025 South African Bodyboarding Championships, taking place in October!
Durban is about to become the epicenter of intense action as the 2025 South African Bodyboarding Championships make their return to the city’s legendary shores!
This premier event will see the country’s finest bodyboarders competing in a high-stakes showdown of skill and power, to find the master of shredding waves. Sanctioned by the South African Bodyboarding Association (SABA) and Surfing South Africa (SSA) in collaboration with Durban Tourism,
The championship kicks off on Sunday, October 5, launching five electrifying days of competition. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Durban’s world-class surf conditions, you can expect intense barrels, explosive aerials, and gravity-defying maneuvers as the nation’s top riders go head-to-head for ultimate glory.
For Durban’s bodyboarding scene, this isn’t just a competition. It’s a homecoming. Durban’s warm waters, diverse beach breaks, and unmatched coastal energy, make it the perfect playground for the sport’s most thrilling performances.
Ethekwini Bodyboarding Association Chairman Saul Basckin couldn’t be more excited, stating:
“We are beyond thrilled to host the championship right here in Durban. This isn’t just about competing - it’s about showcasing the best of our sport, our culture, and our incredible community. We’re also committed to making bodyboarding accessible to all, with initiatives aimed at developing young talent and engaging schools in the region.”
Beyond the waves, the South African Bodyboarding Championships will be a celebration of community, culture, and the raw passion that fuels the sport. From local legends to rising stars, this is where talent meets opportunity, and where the next generation of champions will be born.
Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
A venomous snake found hiding in the toilet
Think public restrooms are scary? Try finding a spitting cobra in your t...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago
-
African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe: Fudukazi’s Magic
In the latest episode of 'African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe', we fo...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago