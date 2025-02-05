Durban to host the 2025 SA Bodyboarding Championships

Durban is about to become the epicenter of intense action as the 2025 South African Bodyboarding Championships make their return to the city’s legendary shores!

This premier event will see the country’s finest bodyboarders competing in a high-stakes showdown of skill and power, to find the master of shredding waves. Sanctioned by the South African Bodyboarding Association (SABA) and Surfing South Africa (SSA) in collaboration with Durban Tourism,

The championship kicks off on Sunday, October 5, launching five electrifying days of competition. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Durban’s world-class surf conditions, you can expect intense barrels, explosive aerials, and gravity-defying maneuvers as the nation’s top riders go head-to-head for ultimate glory.

For Durban’s bodyboarding scene, this isn’t just a competition. It’s a homecoming. Durban’s warm waters, diverse beach breaks, and unmatched coastal energy, make it the perfect playground for the sport’s most thrilling performances.