Dricus Du Plessis’s major 2024 cashout

South African UFC fighter Dricus du Plessis has emerged as one of the country’s highest-paid athletes, earning about R40 million in 2024.

Who would’ve thought that getting punched and kicked in the face could make you a millionaire? Well, plenty of people – like Mike Tyson, Jake Paul, Muhammad Ali and Connor McGregor. But for South Africa, Dricus du Plessis is the first fighter to do this on a global scale. 2024 has been a great year for the UFC fighter. He defeated the iconic Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya in two of the greatest displays of martial arts perfection. Seriously, did you see how skilled Dricus was in that octagon? He had Drake and Joe Rogan shook! Aside from defeating all his opponents, Dricus also defeated broke energy, cashing in about R40 million – give or take. His impressive earnings come from UFC winnings, bonuses, and sponsorships with major brands like Monster Energy and Mercedes-Benz.



For those of you who are curious, here’s an estimated breakdown from Got Game of how much Dricus made in 2024: UFC 297: Dricus du Plessis vs Sean Strickland

Base salary: R5,314,140.00 ($300,000)



R5,314,140.00 ($300,000) Win bonus: R5,314,140.00 ($300,000)



R5,314,140.00 ($300,000) Sponsorship: R566,841.60 ($32,000)

Total for UFC 297: R11,195,121.60 ($632,000)





UFC 305: Dricus du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya

Base salary: R8,856,900.00 ($500,000)



R8,856,900.00 ($500,000) Win bonus: R8,856,900.00 ($500,000)



R8,856,900.00 ($500,000) Sponsorship: R743,979.60 ($42,000)



R743,979.60 ($42,000) Performance bonus: R761,693.40 ($4,000)

Total for UFC 305: R19,219,473.00 ($1,085,000)

The rest of Dricus’s earnings can be attributed to the many endorsements and sponsorship deals he received from brands like Ultimate Sports Nutrition, World Sports Betting, Mercedes-Benz, Old School, Luxury Time, Banxso, Monster Energy and Titan Secure. He even has his own line of sports drinks and biltong. Imagine making so much money from just two days of work. If he didn’t love his job so much, Dricus could easily retire and chill. Thankfully, though, Mr Stillknocks isn't done yet – we can expect him to take down a few more unsuspecting opponents. Dricus’s next title defence is scheduled for February 2025. While we’d love to see it happen in South Africa, chances are it'll take place in Las Vegas. Wherever the fight is held, one thing's for sure – he’s got a great shot at claiming another victory.

