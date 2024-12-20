Darren Maule's Perfect Swing: The shot of a lifetime
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Darren Maule stunned the crowd - and Ernie Els - with a once-in-a-lifetime golf shot at the Zimbali Lakes launch.
Can you imagine playing the best golf shot of your life and managing to do it just two metres away from former world number one golfer Ernie Els?
We asked Breakfast Show host Darren Maule just how he managed to hold his nerve this week at the beautiful Zimbali Lakes launch of the Ernie Els Signature Course and Suites.
Darren enjoyed a fantastic morning of incredible views, awesome company, and world-class golf facilities at the impressive launch up on the North Coast this week. The morning included a tour, presentation, and lunch, as well as the opportunity to compete with other golf fanatics including the legend himself; Ernie ‘The Big Easy’ Els.
Darren is often asked how he manages any nerves ahead of events to large audiences as a stand-up comedian or MC, but he says this was a whole other level of nerves!
“It felt pretty surreal to be playing in front of someone that we all know and admire so much. It was a really hot day, so I have no idea how much of the sweat was from the sun or the nerves!" Darren explained.
"As I settled myself to swing, I just knew I had to literally give it my best shot and that is exactly what happened. The fact it was captured on film is amazing and such a keepsake to have.
"The reaction on my face really says it all. I kind of knew deep down that it was a great shot but to turn around and see Ernie clapping hard while watching my ball land was super special.
"My Anna was filming and instead of following the ball with the camera she swung the camera towards the crowd only to capture Ernie’s reaction unintentionally. The little pause in his clapping when he could see that the shot was indeed good is just the best!".
At prize giving later that day, Darren’s joy and surprise at being named the winner of the coveted ‘Closest to the Pin’ title was there for all to see.
Ernie congratulated him on his "unbelievable" shot and Darren was presented with an exquisite bottle of 2021 Ernie Els cabernet sauvignon, beautifully packaged in a special gift box.
For Darren, who doesn’t drink alcohol, his prize was definitely the hug from Ernie after the winning shot and so he asked for the prize to be signed by Ernie in order for Darren to keep and auction for charity in 2025.
“I know someone somewhere would love this for their bar memorabilia and the next chance I get I am going to put it up for auction, so the funds can go to The Big Favour Season of Sharing.”
Check out the wide angle of Darren's impressive shot. It is LEGEN... wait for it... DARY:
Darren Maule defeats golf legend Ernie Els 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/0NW0t2KFMf— ItsGoingViral (@ItsGoingViral1) December 19, 2024
Image Credit: Supplied
