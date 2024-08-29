Big summer fish on the way | Listen to the latest KZN Report here

Big summer fish on the way - KZN Report
Updated | By ECR and Vinesh Soogreem
Summer is heating up, and so is the fishing off KZN!
This week's Angler News SA podcast highlights mixed results due to fluctuating weather conditions.
The previous week's atrocious conditions led to disappointing catches, but improvements have been noted with sightings of bream, blacktail, shad, Kob, and non-edible species starting to appear along the KZN coastline.
While offshore fishing has seen rewards, freshwater fishing continues to produce strong results.
Reports from various coastal areas like South Coast, Durban, and North Coast reveal varied catches including hammerheads, grey sharks, and bronze bream.
Spearfishing and rock and surf fishing also faced challenges, but there are signs of better conditions ahead. The report also covers upcoming events like the opening of the trout season and the Albert Falls Bass Classic.
Offshore: The offshore scene is heating up with a surge in tuna, dorado, and Couta catches along the KZN coast.
Rock and Surf: Brusher remain a popular target, and there are still decent numbers of Garrick near river mouths.
Freshwater: Freshwater fishing has been productive across the board, with carp, bass, and trout all being caught.
Listen to the report at the top of the page or directly below.
Meanwhile, in a recent Expert Series episode of the Angler News SA podcast, Vinesh chatted with Dave Irvine, a former competitive rock and surf angler who made the switch to freshwater fishing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dave shares what drew him away from the intense world of rock and surf fishing to embrace the calmer, yet equally exciting, experience of freshwater angling. Listen below.
Find more episodes of Angler News SA in the full channel below:
Meet your host, Vinesh Soogreem!
Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future," reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation.
Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the 90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.
