Big summer fish on the way | Listen to the latest KZN Report here

This week's Angler News SA podcast highlights mixed results due to fluctuating weather conditions.

The previous week's atrocious conditions led to disappointing catches, but improvements have been noted with sightings of bream, blacktail, shad, Kob, and non-edible species starting to appear along the KZN coastline.



While offshore fishing has seen rewards, freshwater fishing continues to produce strong results.

Reports from various coastal areas like South Coast, Durban, and North Coast reveal varied catches including hammerheads, grey sharks, and bronze bream.

Spearfishing and rock and surf fishing also faced challenges, but there are signs of better conditions ahead. The report also covers upcoming events like the opening of the trout season and the Albert Falls Bass Classic.



Offshore: The offshore scene is heating up with a surge in tuna, dorado, and Couta catches along the KZN coast.

Rock and Surf: Brusher remain a popular target, and there are still decent numbers of Garrick near river mouths.

Freshwater: Freshwater fishing has been productive across the board, with carp, bass, and trout all being caught.

Listen to the report at the top of the page or directly below.

