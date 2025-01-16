Big KZN waves, bigger catches!

The KZN coast is buzzing with fishing action! From shark sightings to massive game fish, it’s all happening. atch the latest updates, tips, and stories on the Angler News South Africa podcast.

It's been a wild week here on the KwaZulu-Natal coast. From cyclonic seas to massive swells, closed beaches, and even shark nets being removed, things are heating up on the coastline! But, the fishing action is as hot as ever.

We've got sharks on the prowl, non-edible monsters biting, and some serious game fish making waves. With swells rising and shark nets out, stay safe out there and get ready for some of the best fishing action of the season. Listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast KZN Report at the top of the page or directly below.

ANSA / Supplied - Daniella Devillers with a Dorado caught off Lynski Charters

ANSA / Supplied - Dean Reddy holding a Jenkins Ray and Diamond skate on the north coast

ANSA / Supplied - Ivan Kotze with a Hammer Head Shark caught down south coast

Meanwhile, in a previous episode of the Angler News South Africa podcast, Vinesh Soogreem sat down with fishing expert Jace Govender to dive into the fascinating world of fishing hooks. They explored the evolution of hooks, from simple metal tools to modern designs like long shank hooks, barbed hooks, J hooks, and circle hooks.

ANSA / Supplied - Choosing the right hook

The discussion covered how factors like fish species, mouth strength, and bait type affect hook selection. Jace also shared practical tips on choosing hook sizes and materials, revealing his go-to hooks for targeting larger fish.

Meet your host, Vinesh Soogreem! Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation. Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the '90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.