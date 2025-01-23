All out summer action - KZN REPORT
Updated | By Vinesh Soogreem & ECR
The latest Angler News SA podcast is all about the exciting summer fishing action along the KZN coast.
The warm water has affected the bite, but some hope cooler conditions brings better fishing in the coming days.
In Durban, grey sharks dominate, with a few grunters and kob being caught in less crowded areas.
In freshwater, the Midlands has finally come to life after a few quiet weeks and there’s action on a few species but at selected dams.
Meanwhile, the North Coast and offshore areas are seeing excellent Dorado action, along with tuna and sailfish sightings.
Vinesh Soogreem and the Angler News SA team have the hottest feeding zones for this weekend in the latest KZN Report episode. Listen via this page (above, or below) or find the episode on your favourite podcast app.
Meet your host, Vinesh Soogreem!
Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation.
Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the '90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.
Listen to past episodes of the award-winning Angler News South Africa podcast in the full channel below:
