All out summer action - KZN REPORT

This past week the South Coast has been buzzing with non-edible catches like grey sharks, with some edible species like snoek and stumpies also being reported.





The warm water has affected the bite, but some hope cooler conditions brings better fishing in the coming days.

In Durban, grey sharks dominate, with a few grunters and kob being caught in less crowded areas.



In freshwater, the Midlands has finally come to life after a few quiet weeks and there’s action on a few species but at selected dams.

Meanwhile, the North Coast and offshore areas are seeing excellent Dorado action, along with tuna and sailfish sightings.

Vinesh Soogreem and the Angler News SA team have the hottest feeding zones for this weekend in the latest KZN Report episode. Listen via this page (above, or below) or find the episode on your favourite podcast app.