African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe: Singing Chameleon
Updated | By East Coast Radio Podcasts
Teach your little ones the power of self-love with ‘The Singing Chameleon’ – a story about finding your voice in a world that may doubt you.
The latest episode of African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe tells the story of a lonely chameleon who lived on a riverbank long ago.
Shunned by the other animals, he was ridiculed and called ugly, often hiding away from the cruelty. But one day, everything changed, all because of his unique gift: the gift of music.
As he played a small instrument called the imbengwe and sang with his beautiful voice, the other animals were drawn to him, captivated by his performance.
For the first time, the chameleon felt accepted and respected.
His music gave him a sense of purpose, and he became known as the Singing Chameleon.
Listen to 'African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe' in English or isiZulu below.
Lalela isiqephu esisha sesiZulu ngezansi:
Episode 5 credits:
- Voice of forest animal: J Sbu
- Voice of old man: Andile Tsotetsi
- Voice of Chameleon: Sbongiseni Nkatha
Production team:
- Production engineer: Lango Cele
- Production assistant: Ntsikelelo Khanyile
- Executive producer: Diane Macpherson
Gcina Mhlophe’s New Year Tale: A Boy, his dreams, and the will to learn
Meanwhile, in a previous episode, Gcina Mhlophe told the heartwarming story of a young boy who longed to attend school and church like the other children in his village. However, his father insisted he stay home to tend the cattle, making his dreams seem out of reach. Despite this, the boy remained determined to learn.
With the support of a friend and an unexpected turn of events, his dreams slowly began to take shape. This story is a beautiful reminder that with hope and perseverance, no obstacle is too great to overcome.
Listen below.
Lalela lesiqephu sesiZulu ngezansi:
This podcast series is a collaboration between Gcina Mhlophe and East Coast Radio, and Season 2 is proudly brought to you by McDonald's Happy Meal Readers.
Episode 4 credits:
- Voice of the young boy: Bandile Gumede
- Voice of the young boy's father: Asanda Qumbisa
- Voice of young boy's mother: Ellaine Phungula
- Voice of Priest: Msizi Maphumulo
- Voices of church ladies: Ellaine Phungula, Khumbu Mkhulisi, Thobekile Honono,
Season one of African Story Magic has won the following awards:
- Winner of Podcast of the Year at the 2024 DStv Content Creator Awards
- Winner of a Bronze at the 2024 Bookmark Awards
- Silver winner at the 2024 New Generation Awards
- Honourable Mention for Excellence in Podcasting at the 2023 DStv Content Creator Awards
- Winner of Best in Fiction at the 2023 APVA Awards.
More about Dr Gcina Mhlophe:
Dr Gcina Mhlophe is a celebrated author, storyteller, and founding director of the Gcinamasiko Arts & Heritage Trust. Her works have been translated into multiple languages, including all official South African languages and even Braille.
Dr Mhlophe has directed her theatrical plays in the USA, UK, and Greenland, with her most renowned and studied work being "Have You Seen Zandile?"
She has been awarded honorary doctorates from eight universities globally and has received numerous accolades, such as the SAMA, OBBIE, and Joseph Jefferson Awards, as well as the SAFTA Lifetime Achievement award for her acting and contributions to film in South Africa.
As a leading figure in South African storytelling, her birthday, October 24th, has been designated National Storytelling Day since 2019, celebrated at her own venue, The Storytelling Tree, in Durban.
