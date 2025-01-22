African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe: Singing Chameleon

The latest episode of African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe tells the story of a lonely chameleon who lived on a riverbank long ago.

Shunned by the other animals, he was ridiculed and called ugly, often hiding away from the cruelty. But one day, everything changed, all because of his unique gift: the gift of music.

As he played a small instrument called the imbengwe and sang with his beautiful voice, the other animals were drawn to him, captivated by his performance.

For the first time, the chameleon felt accepted and respected.



His music gave him a sense of purpose, and he became known as the Singing Chameleon.

