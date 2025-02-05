African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe: Fudukazi’s Magic

Long, long ago, all the animals in the land shared the same dull brown hue. They lived peacefully, with mutual respect for one another. Among them was Fudukazi, a wise and magical Queen Mother Tortoise, beloved by all.

One fateful day, Fudukazi chose to share her extraordinary gift. With a soft, melodic song, she transformed a simple summer’s day into something magical and joyous.

As each animal closed their eyes and made a wish, something incredible happened

By sunset, the name of the wise Queen Mother Tortoise, Fudukazi, had become etched in the hearts and minds of all who had witnessed her magic. Her story lived on through generations of storytellers.

Listen to Gcina Mhlophe as she brings this magical tale to life in the latest episode of African Story Magic

https://www.ecr.co.za/podcasts/african-story-magic-gcina-mhlophe/