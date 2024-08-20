Some Italian banks accept cheese as collateral for a loan

Nowadays, living without tackling your savings or taking out a loan is hard.

Many businesses rely on loans to stay afloat. Sometimes, it is only through a loan that a company can see the light and see its vision come to fruition. But with loans come high repayments due to the interest rates, so, of course, if you can avoid taking out a loan, then it is advisable.

Not to mention the effect on your credit score if you cannot repay the money.

In saying all of that, it was interesting for us to hear about an Italian bank that accepted a weird form of collateral, it seemed like a cheesy idea, but, hey, it's been working for them since 1953.