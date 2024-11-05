Parking kiosk leaves Durban dad frustrated
Updated | By East Coast Radio
These could very well be the worst when you are in a hurry and everything seems to working against you...
Why does it always seem like when you are in a hurry, that's when everything goes wrong?
Perhaps it could be the law of attraction, where your mood determines how everything else pans out for you, or maybe it is just plain old bad luck...
Whatever the reason behind your unfortunate luck, we can resonate with how that might feel. A Durban Dad was caught in a rut when all he was trying to do was pay for his parking ticket at the parking kiosk, but neither of them worked.
It turns out that it wasn't a case of bad luck, just a mechanical fault that the consultants couldn't help with.
Charmaine Cilliers shared a video of her husband, a rugby coach at a school in KZN. Their daughter took the video that showed him trying to speak to the consultant from the mall parking division at Ocean's Mall.
At this point, he was mighty annoyed, and this was because this was the third parking kiosk they had been sent to, and the consultant was speaking to him as if he was ignorant.
Mom Charmaine has shared videos of her husband before, in which he stopped to help a man struggling to go up a hill, so we can say that this video does not accurately reflect his demeanour.
As we highlight men's mental health awareness this month, we wanted to share that sometimes life will test you in the most unbecoming of ways. Yes, this might've been a subtle example, but it reminded us that everyone can feel frustrated, so be mindful of that.
Watch the video of him helping the man in the wheelchair below from TikTok.
@chamaine_cilliers #rugbypassion #rugby #husbandwife #helpingothers #kindness #kzn #coach #teamsport #hero ♬ I Get to Love You - Acoustic - Mysha Didi
Image Courtesy of TikTok
