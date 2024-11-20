Man tricks wife into a holiday and then abandons her

The man has now been sentenced to four years imprisonment but he denied skilfully planning this harsh abandonment.

The man has now been sentenced to four years imprisonment but he denied skilfully planning this harsh abandonment.

A man has been imprisoned for four years after he cooked up an elaborate scheme to keep his wife from their family. Mohamed Ahmed Omer, a Sudanese-born Australian citizen, has been sentenced to four years imprisonment after he was found guilty of 'exit trafficking'. It is a concept foreign to many but all the same, scary. Just the word 'trafficking' makes us quiver and the sad reality here is that this man has two children with the woman he abandoned. "Exit trafficking is when a victim is tricked out of the country, through using deception as a means of coercion." (IOL)

Even though Omer denied the charges against him, it is believed that he planned a trip for their family to Sudan. It was him, his wife, and their two children, who were both under two years old at the time. He is said to have cancelled her visa to return to Australia without her knowledge; once they reached Sudan, he took her passport and left her there while he took a flight back to Australia with their two children. Judge Frank Gucciardo said the crime "required a degree of planning". The incident took place ten years ago, and the mother was left stranded in Sudan for 16 months. "“You treated her as a chattel that could be simply discarded. She was grief-stricken and traumatised by the departure of her children with you,” judge Gucciardo was quoted as saying." (IOL)

It was noted that even though the judge had ruled for Omer's sentencing, he didn't seem remorseful about his actions. Not much more was shared about the mother of his children and whether she had access to her children upon returning to Australia. "It was also held that Omer’s likelihood of re-offending was low, and his chances of rehabilitation were good if he developed insight into his conduct." (IOL)

Image Courtesy of iStock