KZN school ranked in top 100 of the world in 2024
Updated | By East Coast Radio
A well-known and prestigious boarding school in the Midlands has been ranked among the best private schools in the world.
Spear's Magazine, a magazine with multiple awards focusing on wealth management and luxury lifestyle, has partnered with Thuso, a place for parents, scholars, and/or early career researchers, to put together a list of the best private schools in 2024.
The list includes schools from around the world, both day and boarding, ranked based on several fundamental principles.
"According to Spear’s Magazine, while examination results and academic attainment are key considerations, they are not the only things that matter." (Business Tech)
Academics may be an essential factor for most when it comes to reviewing a list of the best schools, but it is not the sole factor contributing to a school's success rate. Things that are also considered include social, cultural, and pastoral factors.
The reputation and standing of a school also contributed to the ranking, with the panel aiming to be more inclusive in all areas (geography, demographics, and preference).
The top 100 schools were categorised on eight different geographically-based lists (North America, the UK, Europe, Switzerland, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world). Business Tech narrowed the list based on the top three schools from each region.
It was with great pride that we saw Michaelhouse featured in the top three list under the category 'rest of the world'.
Located in the Balgowan Valley in the Midlands of KwaZulu-Natal, Michaelhouse is a prestigious all-boys school with annual fees of R368,000.
"The school boasts a 100% bachelor’s degree pass rate for Independent Examinations Board (IEB) exams, with a 72% average across all subjects, with the matric class of 2023 also averaging two distinctions per candidate." (Business Tech)
Its list of alumni is particularly impressive, but it is also a future-facing place – its ultimate goal is to prepare each student to explore the world and find their own form of service.
- Spears Magazine
