Spear's Magazine, a magazine with multiple awards focusing on wealth management and luxury lifestyle, has partnered with Thuso, a place for parents, scholars, and/or early career researchers, to put together a list of the best private schools in 2024.

The list includes schools from around the world, both day and boarding, ranked based on several fundamental principles.

"According to Spear’s Magazine, while examination results and academic attainment are key considerations, they are not the only things that matter." (Business Tech)

Academics may be an essential factor for most when it comes to reviewing a list of the best schools, but it is not the sole factor contributing to a school's success rate. Things that are also considered include social, cultural, and pastoral factors.