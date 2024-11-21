Happy World Hello Day! The many ways we say 'hello' in KZN

We agree that Adele and Lionel Richie did it well, but 'Hello' just doesn't seem to cut it in KZN...

Greeting someone isn't just a mediocre practice; it comes with a sense of respect, tradition, culture and history. Today, we celebrate World Hello Day with the rest of the world. Starting with a hello always sounds less intimidating when starting a conversation, regardless of whether it's a tough one or not. In some countries, people rub their noses together to say hello; in others, they bow down in front of each other. In South Africa, we have a variety of practices and phrases that form part of our greeting.

Hi, Hola, Aita, Howzit, Sawubona, Hallo, Hoe kan dit, Vanakam, Namaste, More, Molo, Hiya are just some of the ways that we greet each other in South Africa. But the list is varied and anything but short. Greetings in South Africa are filled with feelings of joy (and are sometimes fueled by obligation), but at least we can say they are never boring. The history behind this special day that began in the most unlikely of ways is anything but boring. "World Hello Day " began in response to the conflict between Egypt and Israel in the Fall of 1973. Since then, It has been observed by people in 180 countries. People around the world use the occasion of World Hello Day as an opportunity to express their concern for world peace. Beginning with a simple greeting on World Hello Day, their activities send a message to leaders, encouraging them to use communication rather than force to settle conflicts." (World Hello Day)

In 1984, the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu responded to a letter about Hello Day. The aim of this day is to to help people use the word 'hello' to contribute to a more peaceful world. Take a look at the letter below, which is courtesy of the World Hello Day website.

Image Courtesy of iStock