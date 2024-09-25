Happy World Dream Day! What dream are you pursuing?

The theme for this year is for people to focus their energy on their dreams for the future.

"This day is a powerful reminder that we all can make positive change in our lives and the world. By coming together and declaring our dreams, we create a force of positive change that can empower us all to achieve our highest potential." ( World Dream Day Website )

It is a day set aside to inspire people to achieve their dreams by taking action.

The World Dream Day website has a 'Dreamrunner challenge' for dreamers worldwide.

"One of the main goals of World Dream Day is to fill the world with “DreamRunners.” A DreamRunner is someone who actively strives to move internal and external barriers aside, in order to move forward with their dream. In the process, these individuals benefit themselves and their communities." (World Dream Day website)

You can take action towards your dreams by becoming a dream runner and following these steps, as laid out by the World Dream Day website.

Step 1: Dream

"On September 25, carve out five to ten minutes or more to focus on a dream, goal or desire you think will make a difference in your life, family, business (if you have one!), or community.

This dream can range from simple to complex, easy or difficult. This fun exercise aims to get you investing time in YOU and what YOU are meant to become and contribute to in the world."



Step 2: Declare

It has been said that when you write something down, you immediately start the manifestation process.

"Use the “Dream Declaration Document” we’ve included in your kit to declare your dream and three actions you can take to make this dream happen. Don’t forget to sign it at the bottom!"

You can download the Dream Runner Challenge toolkit here.