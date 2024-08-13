Happy Left-Handers Day! Are you a super leftie?
Updated | By East Coast Radio
We live in a world designed to support right-handers more than left-handers.
We live in a world designed to support right-handers more than left-handers.
Culturally, there has been much said about left-handed people. Some believe they have special powers and are lucky, while others associate left-handed people with bad luck.
According to studies, only 10% of the population is left-handed. A recent study by researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Psycholinguistics delved into the reason behind left-handedness, considering the 10% population and "providing insights into the complexity of human genetics and brain development". (BBC)
"On 13th August 1992, the Club launched International Left-Handers Day, an annual event when left-handers everywhere can celebrate their sinistrality and increase public awareness of the advantages and disadvantages of being left-handed." (Left-Handers Day)
Watch the video below posted on Ted-X almost a decade ago - courtesy of YouTube.
Today, as we commemorate the 32nd annual Left-Handers Day, we are excited to share our pride and love for left-handed people.
This day isn't just a fun way to raise awareness about left-handed people and how they have had to learn to navigate in a world that is pro right-handed people. Still, it is also a special day to celebrate the left-handed community and their resilience in approaching all tasks.
"Interestingly, left-handedness isn’t just about which hand you write with. It’s linked to the brain’s structure and function. Research shows that left-handers often have a more developed right hemisphere associated with creativity, spatial awareness, and holistic thinking. This might explain why many lefties excel in fields like art, music, and sports." (Absolute Mama)
Read more: Do you donate items that are damaged?
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Pexels
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Dad tries to teach baby girl Zulu while living in Germany
The Dlaminis are a South African family living in Germany and are trying...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Fan gifts Tatjana Smith R100 for her efforts at Olympics
"I wish I could give you more,” said a South African woman who got to ta...Danny Guselli 4 hours ago