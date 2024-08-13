Happy Left-Handers Day! Are you a super leftie?

Culturally, there has been much said about left-handed people. Some believe they have special powers and are lucky, while others associate left-handed people with bad luck.

According to studies, only 10% of the population is left-handed. A recent study by researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Psycholinguistics delved into the reason behind left-handedness, considering the 10% population and "providing insights into the complexity of human genetics and brain development". (BBC)

"On 13th August 1992, the Club launched International Left-Handers Day, an annual event when left-handers everywhere can celebrate their sinistrality and increase public awareness of the advantages and disadvantages of being left-handed." (Left-Handers Day)

Watch the video below posted on Ted-X almost a decade ago - courtesy of YouTube.