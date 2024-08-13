 Happy Left-Handers Day! Are you a super leftie?
We live in a world designed to support right-handers more than left-handers. 

Left-handed person sketching in a notebook
Culturally, there has been much said about left-handed people. Some believe they have special powers and are lucky, while others associate left-handed people with bad luck

According to studies, only 10% of the population is left-handed. A recent study by researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Psycholinguistics delved into the reason behind left-handedness, considering the 10% population and "providing insights into the complexity of human genetics and brain development". (BBC)

"On 13th August 1992, the Club launched International Left-Handers Day, an annual event when left-handers everywhere can celebrate their sinistrality and increase public awareness of the advantages and disadvantages of being left-handed." (Left-Handers Day)

Watch the video below posted on Ted-X almost a decade ago - courtesy of YouTube

Today, as we commemorate the 32nd annual Left-Handers Day, we are excited to share our pride and love for left-handed people. 

This day isn't just a fun way to raise awareness about left-handed people and how they have had to learn to navigate in a world that is pro right-handed people. Still, it is also a special day to celebrate the left-handed community and their resilience in approaching all tasks. 

"Interestingly, left-handedness isn’t just about which hand you write with. It’s linked to the brain’s structure and function. Research shows that left-handers often have a more developed right hemisphere associated with creativity, spatial awareness, and holistic thinking. This might explain why many lefties excel in fields like art, music, and sports." (Absolute Mama)

Image Courtesy of Pexels

