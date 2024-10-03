Gentle readers were not impressed by this 'Bridgerton' fail

Fans of the hit Netflix series 'Bridgerton' were left disheartened last month when they arrived at a paid 'Bridgerton'-themed gala only to find it 'less-than'. Organisers promised ticket holders a sophisticated and graceful experience with historical charm, but they delivered a sparsely decorated venue that hosted one violinist and a pole dancer (we're not sure where that fits into 'Bridgerton'). The decor could have been better, leaving attendees upset over what they paid for. A couple who attended after eloping were severely disappointed and shared a video of how terrible everything was. Kimberley Pineda, the new bride, said there wasn't enough seating for everyone, the food was raw, cups were being reused, and the food ran out. Check out Kimberley's video from TikTok.

Kimberley also mentioned that the pole dancer was hired three hours before the event and offered an aerial performance, but the organisers requested pole dancing. People are demanding a refund from the event organisers, who were nowhere to be found on the event day. Uncle & Me LLC, the event organisers, have yet to say anything about the event, but an event planner who worked with them did release an apology on her Instagram. Check out this report by NBC News below, courtesy of YouTube.

Another attendee described everything as a "Hot Mess" and said she did not anticipate what the event had in store until getting there. One thing needs to be said about all the footage we have seen thus far, the event organisers may have messed everything up, but the attendees showed up in the most incredible outfits fitting with the 'Bridgerton' theme. Watch her video on TikTok below.

Image Courtesy of Instagram