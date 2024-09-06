Driver reverses his VW over a R5-million Aston Martin

We cannot imagine what it must feel like to explain to your insurer how you managed to damage a car worth R5-million - and we hope we never have to imagine that. A driver of a 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan was left in a sticky situation when he lost control of his vehicle and reversed onto an Aston Martin supercar parked outside a dealership in Cheshire, England. Yikes, that's crazy. The VW Tiguan is worth £10,000, around R260,000, and the Aston Martin DBS is worth over £210,000, around R5-million.

Staff at the dealership were shocked when they saw what had happened, and the Volkswagen driver was quite embarrassed. The dealership is said to host many premier vehicles, and this one in particular was on the market for R4.8-million. "The two-door 2023 coupe, which is up for sale for £209,900, boasts a V12 engine, metallic blue paint job, body styling kit and has just 542 miles on the clock. The impressive Aston can also hit 60mph in 3.2 seconds with a top speed of 211mph." (The Sun) An onlooker told The Sun: "It's not clear exactly what happened, but the driver of the VW somehow lost control, mounted the pavement and a small wall and the car's back end landed right on the bumper of the Aston Martin."

The incident occurred in May 2024, and not much more information has been shared about how the VW driver would pay for the damages.

Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram.

Image Courtesy of Instagram