Don't blink, you might miss this epic Blink-182 fan fail

Aren't fans supposed to know your lyrics? Not to be the lyric police on this one, but this was unacceptable...
Being called up on stage at a music concert is a dream come true for most people.
We recently saw Adele invite radio and television broadcaster Clement Manyathela on stage at her concert in Munich. It was a dream come true for Clement, a moment that will forever be etched in his memory.
But not all people who attend concerts know the songs of the performer/s. This was evident when a woman attending a Blink-182 concert failed at the sing-along when she was called onstage.
"The pop-punk trio are currently on the North American leg of their One More Time tour, and there is footage from a recent gig where a fan was invited up on stage to help perform their First Date single." (Radio X) Watch above - courtesy of YouTube.
Sadly, she didn't know the song's lyrics, and when the band members realised this, they didn't let it sway them from performing. Around 17,000 fans witnessed the epic failure, and it was noticed that the on-stage fan was singing 'All The Small Things' instead.
The band members, Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker, took it in good spirits and didn't make her feel bad.
Watch what happened below - courtesy of TikTok.
@blink182italia Some days are f*cked and cannot be unf*cked, but props to this girl for even having the guts to get on stage in front of 17,000 people. I could never! And props to Mark, Tom, and Travis for handling this so gracefully! 🙏 🎥: Visual_Strategy7737 / @Kim ♬ suono originale - blink182italia
People commented on the post, sharing their thoughts.
- "She was singing All the small things instead of first date 😂 girl was creating her own blink mash up medley!"
- "I WAS THERE you guys it was so much worse in person."
- "Just imagining the people in the crowd with this as their favourite song having it performed to them like this."
- "*I got to sing with blink182, it was such a blast!*"
- "If I knew I didn’t know the lyrics I would have DECLINED being brought on stage."
- "I think she need an in-ear-monitor, when ur on stage, you cant hear what's playing."
- "Nah bc when Green Day pulled me up, I physically couldn’t sing into the mic, you could only hear me hyperventilating from being excited."
Image Courtesy of TikTok
