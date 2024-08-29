Does it mean you made it if you own Le Creuset?
Updated | By East Coast Radio
The con in buying things online and being sorely disappointed...
The con in buying things online and being sorely disappointed...
Certain items a person gets are significant indicators of 'making it' in life.
For instance, some might say getting their first car or home is a big sign that they are doing well. But there are also things that are low-key significant indicators of making it in life and one of those things happens to be any item from Le Creuset.
The popular French cookware has been around since 1925 but has a certain class and elegance about it - something that screams 'bougie' and that many people envy.
If you know about the brand, you will know that Le Creuset cookware is expensive because it is designed to last a lifetime.
A woman, Raeesa Halbertus, who is quite active on social media, shared a video about how she has never been one for name-branded items. She knows how to spend her money and feels it is not worth spending on expensively branded items.
However, she also said that buying something from Le Creuset is a big deal for her, and recently she purchased four mugs from the French brand during one of their sales.
Watch her share a personal moment with being a mother and unboxing her mugs - courtesy of TikTok.
This was a classic example of how buying online can be tricky for some people who don't take note of the dimensions of items.
@raeesahalbertus1
Omg NO 😭😭😭♬ original sound - Raeesahalbertus
Read more: Disposable pots for your holiday cooking
After being dearly disappointed, Raeesa shared another video of her Le Creuset cat bowl. I bet you didn't know they sell cat bowls -maybe that's because they don't.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@raeesahalbertus1 Replying to @Azraa 🫶✨ ♬ original sound - Raeesahalbertus
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Join the ECR Family on WhatsApp! Here’s how to join our Channel
We're officially on WhatsApp Channels and verified! Here's how you can s...Stacey & J Sbu 32 minutes ago
-
Does it mean you made it if you own Le Creuset?
The con in buying things online and being sorely disappointed...Danny Guselli an hour ago