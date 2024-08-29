Does it mean you made it if you own Le Creuset?

Certain items a person gets are significant indicators of 'making it' in life.

For instance, some might say getting their first car or home is a big sign that they are doing well. But there are also things that are low-key significant indicators of making it in life and one of those things happens to be any item from Le Creuset.

The popular French cookware has been around since 1925 but has a certain class and elegance about it - something that screams 'bougie' and that many people envy.

If you know about the brand, you will know that Le Creuset cookware is expensive because it is designed to last a lifetime.