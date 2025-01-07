 Danny Guselli goes down on one knee: "Marry me?"
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

He liked Liesl Coppin and so he put a ring on it...

It is official ladies, Danny Guselli is engaged! 

Our heartthrob Danny Guselli has been with his beloved, Liesl Coppin, for seven incredible years, and they've just updated their relationship status to engaged. 

Danny Guselli planned a romantic proposal for Liesl, cleverly setting the stage by making her believe he had a client meeting for East Coast Radio. On January 4, 2025, he whisked her away to Granny Mouse House and Spa in the KZN Midlands, the perfect setting for the proposal. 

With a clear vision for the proposal, Danny searched for marquee bulb letters that spelt out "Marry Me". He then sourced rose gold boxes to complement the letters and added a touch of magic with curtain fairy lights in the background. 

The wine cellar at Granny Mouse House and Spa became the intimate, beautifully decorated space where Danny would get down on one knee. Everything was perfect thanks to the help of the staff who kept their lips sealed.

We asked Danny Guselli a few questions – here's what he had to say. 

When did you know that Liesl Coppin was the one?

Danny: "It was the moment she laughed at one of my worst dad jokes—and not the polite laugh, but the kind that makes you snort. I thought, 'This woman not only tolerates my humour, but she's brave enough to find it funny!' That, and the fact that she can hear my voice all morning and evening and still listen to me on the radio in the afternoons. After all these years, she still hasn't missed a day to wish me good luck before each show. It was very early on when I saw her unbelievable heart, her wicked sense of humour and zest for life that I knew she was the one."

How long have you both been together?

Danny: "I'd say seven lifetimes. But for the sake of this blog, seven beautiful years."

What does marriage mean to you?

Danny: "Marriage, to me, is about finding the person who not only loves you but inspires you to be the best version of yourself. It’s undying love, endless laughter, and shared joy. It’s about achieving dreams together and being each other’s biggest cheerleaders. It’s having someone who perfectly complements you in every way – like two puzzle pieces that fit together, creating a picture of a life full of love and adventure."

Danny Guselli and his fiancée holding up her ring at their engagement
Danny Guselli and his fiancée holding up her ring at their engagement/Supplied

We also spoke to Liesl about the proposal, and here's what she shared.

