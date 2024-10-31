British cook and author Barry Lewis samples SA snacks
We're not sure about you, but when foreigners taste our snacks we get a bit protective...
We tend to get a bit territorial over our snacks. Sometimes, that translates into being snack snobs.
In other words, we expect everyone to enjoy all our beloved snacks because we love them. That's a bit close-minded, and we wouldn't want to come across as anything but democratic in our view of food.
We guess you could say then that we are open to accepting that not everyone will love some of our favourites as much as we do.
Barry Lewis, a British cook and author, recently shared a video on Facebook. In the video, he was joined by another gentleman, and they were tasting South African snacks. A review was included and perhaps one might say that it was challenging to hear some of their feedback.
Lewis and his friend tasted a variety of snacks, from tennis biscuits to rusks, and even had the famous sweet toffee loved by many South Africans, Champion, and no doubt they gave their honest reviews.
The box of snacks also included Ouma's Rusks, Bakers Marie Biscuit, Flake, P.S., Peppermint Crisp (which they loved), Eet Sum Mor, Chappies, Smoothies, Bar One, and more.
They started off negatively when they said that the Flake tasted chalky, which was difficult to hear (as mentioned earlier, we can get a bit overprotective of anything South African, especially our snacks). But as time progressed they seemed to enjoy some of the snacks they sampled.
Watch the video from Facebook below.
