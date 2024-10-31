British cook and author Barry Lewis samples SA snacks

We tend to get a bit territorial over our snacks. Sometimes, that translates into being snack snobs.

In other words, we expect everyone to enjoy all our beloved snacks because we love them. That's a bit close-minded, and we wouldn't want to come across as anything but democratic in our view of food.

We guess you could say then that we are open to accepting that not everyone will love some of our favourites as much as we do.

Barry Lewis, a British cook and author, recently shared a video on Facebook. In the video, he was joined by another gentleman, and they were tasting South African snacks. A review was included and perhaps one might say that it was challenging to hear some of their feedback.