Barista explains why you should put an egg into your coffee

This one's not for the vegans...

A passionate barista who often shares anecdotes about coffee recently shared something interesting on Instagram. He told social media users to put entire eggs into their coffee. Yes, that does sound bizarre, but according to Jimmy, the Barista, the origins of this practice aren't entirely set in stone but stem from Sweden and were brought to America in the 1800s. "Swedish egg coffee is a unique way of brewing coffee with an egg. According to legend, this recipe originated en route from Sweden to America in the late 1800s. It has become a long tradition for Lutheran church gatherings of Scandinavian-Americans in the Midwest and was dubbed "church basement coffee" for the large quantity it usually makes." (The Spruce Eats)

It was interesting to note the way the Swedish Egg Coffee was made; according to The Spruce Eats, die-hard coffee lovers prefer to add the egg with the shell while others can choose not to. "Adding the egg helps clarify the coffee, allowing the grounds to separate from the water easily. The egg white extracts the bitterness from the grounds and enhances the caffeine. The result is a light, clear brew with no bitterness or acidity and a velvety texture that's easy to drink." Watch as Jimmy makes Swedish Coffee, or Church Basement Coffee, as they used to call it in the American Midwest. The video is courtesy of Instagram.

