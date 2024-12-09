Mom's little 'spud' learns all about responsibility
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
The holidays aren't just for lazing around and having fun; you should set your kids some tasks to teach them responsibility.
"If we want children to take responsibility for their own behaviour, we must first give them responsibility" – Alfie Kohn. (Youth Dynamics)
Teaching your little ones to take responsibility in life is a significant accomplishment, especially since most parents naturally want to faff over them and fulfil their every need. Many parents often feel pressured to follow in the footsteps of previous generations and provide their kids with everything they desire.
Sometimes, this can lead to ungrateful children. That's why experts say teaching your kids about responsibility early in life is essential. This approach to parenting empowers children instead of enabling them.
A Durban mother recently shared a heartwarming video that caught our attention.
As we navigate through the school holidays (though they aren't officially here yet), it’s important to approach this break thoughtfully. Simply getting our kids into a routine of eating, sleeping, and playing isn’t enough for their development. Now is the perfect time to teach them about responsibility, and this Durban mother offers a wonderful reminder of that lesson.
In the video, we see her one-year-old daughter packing away potatoes in a vegetable rack. She focuses intently on her task, and the text over the video reads: "Your children won't become responsible unless they have been given responsibilities, and like everything else, that starts at home."
Watch the video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@katherineg_dogcrew My Girl 😍❤️ #foryou #1yearold #katzdogcrew #mykids #housework #babyactivities ♬ Work from Home (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) - Fifth Harmony
Many other mothers joined the comments section to share their thoughts, and it was heartening to see the overall positive response:
- "Love this! Had both my kids do this at 1…They would get so excited they are 16 and 11 now and still love helping me sort the veggies out."
- "Good parenting."
- "True, she is doing two things at once: learning responsibility and doing exercise."
- "You’re definitely raising a future potato expert! So cute to watch."
- "So much of work, I hope u paid her a good salary."
Image Courtesy of TikTok
