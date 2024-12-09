Mom's little 'spud' learns all about responsibility

"If we want children to take responsibility for their own behaviour, we must first give them responsibility" – Alfie Kohn. (Youth Dynamics)

Teaching your little ones to take responsibility in life is a significant accomplishment, especially since most parents naturally want to faff over them and fulfil their every need. Many parents often feel pressured to follow in the footsteps of previous generations and provide their kids with everything they desire.

Sometimes, this can lead to ungrateful children. That's why experts say teaching your kids about responsibility early in life is essential. This approach to parenting empowers children instead of enabling them.