A man shows how 'bananas' the banana artwork sale was

Do you remember that viral artwork that sold for $6.2 million (about R110.6 million) in New York last month?

Well, there's a back story to it. Over a year ago, we read about the same artwork, called “Comedian”, created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan. It was on display as part of an exhibition called “WE” at the Leeum Museum of Art, which specialises in traditional Korean art and contemporary art. (NY Post)

The artwork was valued at $120,000 (around R2.2 million at the time) and confused a hungry man visiting the art exhibit. Noh Huyn-soo, a student at the Seoul National University at the time, removed the banana from the wall and ate it.