A man shows how 'bananas' the banana artwork sale was
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
A man makes a mockery of the viral banana artwork that sold for $6.2 million in New York.
A man makes a mockery of the viral banana artwork that sold for $6.2 million in New York.
Do you remember that viral artwork that sold for $6.2 million (about R110.6 million) in New York last month?
Well, there's a back story to it. Over a year ago, we read about the same artwork, called “Comedian”, created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan. It was on display as part of an exhibition called “WE” at the Leeum Museum of Art, which specialises in traditional Korean art and contemporary art. (NY Post)
The artwork was valued at $120,000 (around R2.2 million at the time) and confused a hungry man visiting the art exhibit. Noh Huyn-soo, a student at the Seoul National University at the time, removed the banana from the wall and ate it.
Cattelan sold another version of this conceptual artwork – a banana taped to the wall – for a handsome total of $6.2 million in 2019 to a cryptocurrency entrepreneur.
While opinions on the artwork and the high price it fetched have settled down, some people are still hung up on it.
At least that's what we think after seeing a video of a commuter in New York wearing a black leotard covered in taped bananas.
The Subway Creatures Instagram page shared a short clip of this "banana art" man sitting on the subway, reading a newspaper.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Could this umbrella be the perfect Xmas gift?
An umbrella that shelters you from the heat and also keeps you cool.Carol Ofori an hour ago
-
A man shows how 'bananas' the banana artwork sale was
A man makes a mockery of the viral banana artwork that sold for $6.2 mil...Carol Ofori an hour ago