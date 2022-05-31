 Japanese man spends R233k on realistic collie suit to fulfil dream of being an animal
Updated | By East Coast Radio

And we thought we loved animals, but this, this is...

Man dresses up like a dog
Man dresses up like a dog/Twitter/@zeppetJP

When someone says they're pursuing their lifelong dream, we celebrate. 

Because it is not often that someone has the courage to stick it out and fulfil their dreams. Sometimes, it ends up being just a dream...

Unattainable and untouchable.

But not for this man who has always had a dream of transforming into a four-legged animal. 

Yes, we have to agree that does sound a bit out of this world, but it's a dream nevertheless...

"The man, currently known only by his Twitter username Toco, spent two million Japanese yen ($15,700) to create a lifelike rough collie costume that he could inhabit." (Insider)

WATCH the video below of him inside the costume. Courtesy of Twitter

Of course, even though the costume is extremely realistic, you can see that something is off about this 'dog'...

He also has a YouTube channel. He has posted a self-introduction video of himself as a rough Collie. 

Check out the video below. Courtesy of YouTube

Surprisingly, there were many people commenting saying how real the costume looked and how adorable he was.

Bizarre is the word we are thinking of, but as we always say, each to their own.

Image Courtesy of Twitter

