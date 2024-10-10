Planned power outage in eThekwini tomorrow may impact these areas
Updated | By Carol Ofori / Reeshni Chetty - McConnachie
Repairs at the Parkhill Substation will result in a planned power outage in certain areas of the eThekwini Municipality on Friday, 11 October from 8am to 5pm.
The eThekwini Municipality released a statement informing the public of a planned power outage which will interrupt the power supply in the Municipality on Friday, 11 October, from 8am to approximately 5pm.
According to the Municipality, the interruption is needed to aid eThekwini Electricity in facilitating a medium voltage bus bar bushing repair at the Parkhill Substation.
It’s imperative to interrupt the electricity supply at the Parkhill Substation in order to safely execute the repair. The public is advised to treat all electrical installations as live during the outage.
The Municipality noted that parts of the following areas may be affected by the interruption from 8am to 5pm on 11 October:
- Athlone Park,
- Broadway,
- Durban North,
- Virginia,
- Avoca,
- Parkhill,
- Parkhill Industrial,
- Prospect Hall,
- Redhill,
- Redhill Industrial,
- Riverhorse Valley, and
- Riverhorse Valley West.
Residents who still have their electricity supply by 8:30 am can assume that they are not impacted by the planned outage.
The public is further urged to call 080 3111 111 for any information or enquiries relating to the electricity outage in eThekwini.
Image courtesy of iStock
