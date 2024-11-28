Carol Ofori chats World Aids Day with Dr Devarshni Reddy

It's World Aids Day on December 1st, and this year, the theme is 'Collective Action: Sustain and Accelerate HIV Progress/Let Communities Lead'. This day isn't just about creating awareness, but it's also a commemoration to honour the 32-million people who have died worldwide from AIDS-related illnesses.

This year's theme challenges us to collaborate as a community to build on our progress. The CDC government website shared that "An ongoing key challenge to that progress is HIV stigma—in our communities, in health care settings, and public health research and practice—and how stigma affects access to HIV prevention, treatment, and care."

As World Aids Day approaches, Carol Ofori decided to talk to a friend of the show, Durban General Practitioner, Dr Devarshni Reddy.