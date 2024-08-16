Bridal couple bear the cost of having an owl as a ring bearer
Updated | By East Coast Radio
A couple who chose an unusual path in choosing their ring bearer found out the hard way that birds enjoy their freedom...
Couples are becoming increasingly open to trying unusual ways of doing things at their weddings. Traditionally, releasing doves at a wedding symbolised faithfulness between the couple and forming strong bonds with families.
This has evolved to some couples releasing butterflies. The duty of a ring bearer was usually tasked to the little ones in the family, who would melt the guests' hearts as they pranced down the aisle fashioning their Sunday best.
However, couples are popularising using an owl as a ring bearer. An English couple recently used an owl as their ring bearer and bore the consequence. The trend is rooted in the Harry Potter franchise, where we found owls used as mail carriers.
Suppose you think, "How bizarre?", you are not the only one... We propose their reasoning was motivated by the fact that the owl had a handler.
The couple were shocked when the owl ring bearer flew away with their wedding bands. A bystander witnessed the whole affair and said that the owl flew to the venue's roof when it was time for the couple to exchange rings.
The witness, Callum Russel, also said he saw the owl's handler try to bribe the bird with a piece of chicken, but that didn't work.
It was a mix between devastation for them [the couple] but I was in hysterics and the handler was so professional about the whole thing," Russel said. "I left at 5 p.m. and I spoke to the handler who deals with the birds. The owl did come back with the rings in the end.
- Callum Russel
It is not unusual to see couples use their furry family members as ring bearers, but this is the first time we've heard of flight-worthy ring bearers taking the lead.
Nevertheless, at least the couple got to exchange their wedding rings in the end, better late than never...
