Bridal couple bear the cost of having an owl as a ring bearer

Couples are becoming increasingly open to trying unusual ways of doing things at their weddings. Traditionally, releasing doves at a wedding symbolised faithfulness between the couple and forming strong bonds with families.

This has evolved to some couples releasing butterflies. The duty of a ring bearer was usually tasked to the little ones in the family, who would melt the guests' hearts as they pranced down the aisle fashioning their Sunday best.

However, couples are popularising using an owl as a ring bearer. An English couple recently used an owl as their ring bearer and bore the consequence. The trend is rooted in the Harry Potter franchise, where we found owls used as mail carriers.