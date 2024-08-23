Boy mom shares moment her son brought a lizard to lunch
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Oh, did we mention that they were on holiday...
Oh, did we mention that they were on holiday...
This one goes out to all the boy moms out there...
We know you can relate to finding your kid holding a live lizard or worse at least once in their young lives.
And if you haven't, then you're lucky. As much as we encourage kids to be adventurous, sometimes their adventurous expeditions can leave us with chills.
We recognised this mother's voice when we saw a video she posted a few days ago of her son bringing a medium-sized lizard to lunch while they were on holiday. Amanda Ivanelli's video of her youngest son went viral earlier this year when she showed him remove a monitor lizard from their pool after his dad failed to do the job.
This time, her youngest confidently held a smaller-sized lizard and brought it over to them while they ate breakfast at their holiday resort.
The poor lizard wasn't sure what he was facing, so he stayed dead-still while the young boy gripped its tail, boasting about his catch.
His pride convinced us he was living through 'The Croods' movie, bringing home the grub.
Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram.
We love how mom asked her elder boys how the youngest got his hands on the lizard, and he bypassed them and told her himself.
His demeanour indicates that boys still embrace their protector/provider instincts from a young age. There are no flight instincts here, mom.
You can watch how the same boy catches the lizard from their pool earlier this year.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Couple expecting a baby find out they are half siblings
Life is all about perspective... even at the worst times, if you can fin...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Would you try this 24-carat gold kulfi ice-cream?
We are uncertain how this might taste; it sounds more bougie than tasty...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago