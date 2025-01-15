Zheng out in AO hock as Sabalenka, Osaka battle through

Carlos Alcaraz was an emphatic victor in just 81 minutes over Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka as the Spaniard bids to lift the Melbourne crown for the first time.





Olympic champion Zheng was sent packing 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 by world number 97 Laura Siegemund, the second-oldest player in the draw at age 36.





"I knew I just had to play more than my best tennis. I had nothing to lose so I just told myself to swing free," said the German.





"It's tennis. Nothing more," said China's Zheng, 22, who was given two time violations and lost her cool as her tilt at a maiden major crown evaporated in only the second round.





On centre court Sabalenka dropped her serve three times and faced 11 break points before overcoming Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-3, 7-5, rattling off the last five games in a row.





"She played incredible tennis today and it was a really tough one. I expected this tennis from her, I'm really glad I was able to win this match," said Sabalenka, who beat Zheng in the 2024 final.





The win kept the Belarusian world number one on course for a rare hat-trick of consecutive Australian Open titles, a feat last achieved 26 years ago by Martina Hingis and only matched by four other women in history.





Former world number one Osaka, the 2019 and 2021 champion in Australia but now unseeded, stormed back to defeat 20th seed Karolina Muchova 1-6, 6-1, 6-3.





American seventh seed Jessica Pegula, beaten in the US Open final by Sabalenka last year, eased through 6-4, 6-2 against Belgium's Elise Mertens.





Four-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz dropped just five games in an ominous display of strength to sprint into the third round.





The third seed showed no mercy to Nishioka in a 6-0, 6-1, 6-4 rout.





"The less time you spend on court in the Grand Slams, especially in the beginning, it is going to be better," said Alcaraz, who is yet to go beyond the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park.









- Djokovic history bid -





Later, Novak Djokovic steps up his bid for tennis history, with Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev also in second-round action.





With new coach Andy Murray in his corner, Djokovic is in pursuit of an 11th Melbourne title and record 25th Grand Slam singles crown.





Djokovic made a sluggish start in the first round against American wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy on Monday before winning in four sets, his game improving the longer the match went on.





"I ended the match in a good fashion. I think that it's important. It counts mentally for me, for the rest of the tournament," said Djokovic, who plays Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria on Rod Laver Arena.





The Serbian great is drawn to meet Alcaraz in the last eight.





Second seed Zverev of Germany is seeking a first Grand Slam title and has enjoyed two days off since his straight-sets win on Sunday night against Lucas Pouille.





He again plays in the graveyard slot, the last evening match on Rod Laver Arena, this time against Spaniard Pedro Martinez.





World number three Gauff is unbeaten this year after inspiring her country to victory in the United Cup and breezing past former champion Sofia Kenin in the first round in Melbourne.





She faces Britain's Jodie Burrage.





Lebanese qualifier Hady Habib made history on Sunday when he became the first player from his country to win a Grand Slam match.





But the 26-year-old has his work cut out to continue his fairytale run as he will face French 14th seed Ugo Humbert.



