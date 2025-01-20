Vilakazi lifts Kaizer Chiefs to fifth with late goal

The substitute struck on 86 minutes, just two minutes after a foul on him led to Vuyo Letlapa being shown a straight red card.





Vilakazi was a constant threat with Ivory Coast reserve goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangare making a brave save to prevent him scoring soon after coming off the bench.





Chiefs have won four, drawn two and lost three of nine Premiership matches since being hammered by Mamelodi Sundowns two months ago in a League Cup quarter-final.





The Johannesburg club have won a record 53 domestic trophies since their formation in 1970, but none since being crowned 2015 Premiership champions.





Tunisian coach Noureddine Nabi was hired for the 2024-2025 campaign after successful spells with Young Africans in Tanzania and FAR Rabat in Morocco.





But he had to watch the clash with fourth-placed Sekhukhune from the stand after being sent off last weekend for verbally abusing the referee.





Chiefs trail leaders Sundowns by nine points approaching the halfway stage of the season having played three matches more.

ALSO READ: