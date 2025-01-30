Two-horse race in Six Nations

They also discuss the chances of the Stormers and Lions qualifying for the top eight in the United Rugby Championship. Both teams are in challenging positions, with the Lions appearing less likely to make it into the knockout rounds.

'To The Last Drop' hosts Brenden Nel and Liam Del Carme agree that France will be tough to beat, but they believe the game between Ireland and France in Dublin could be the deciding factor.

About the 'To The Last Drop' podcast hosts

Liam Del Carme

Liam is one of the country's most enduring sports writers. His time in the newsrooms pre-dates rugby turning professional in the 1990s. He has been in the employ of broadsheet newspapers The Argus, Sunday Independent, This Day and Beeld, and is currently the rugby writer at The Sunday Times. Liam has reported at six Rugby World Cups and around 20 Currie Cup finals.

He loves cooking and travel and is the author of the book 'WINGING IT – On tour with the Boks'. When time allows, he is a television pundit and writes a regular column on timeslive.co.za under the title ‘The Worst of Times’.

Brenden Nel

Rugby has always been a passion for Brenden, so much so that he made it a career. Since first entering a newsroom at the Citizen almost three decades ago, he has written for some of the biggest titles in the world, including Rapport, the Independent (UK), The Times (UK), South China Morning Post and a host of others. Currently, he covers all things rugby for Supersport.com and has reported on no less than four World Cups, five Sevens World Cups and around 250 test matches in total.



Brenden is also the author of 'Derick Hougaard – Dieware storie van Loftus se Liefling' and has a popular YouTube channel under his name. He loves nothing more when away from the game than a glass of good red wine, a good fire and spending time with his wife and four rescue dogs.

Listen to previous episodes via the full 'To the Last Drop' channel below: