Teenager nets twice as Sundowns keep pressure on Pirates

The 18-year-old forward scored in each half in Pretoria after individual errors by City as the home side avenged a shock recent league loss at Polokwane.





Pirates, who hope to become champions for the first time since 2012 and end a run of seven successive Premiership titles by Sundowns, defeated visiting Richards Bay 1-0 on Tuesday.





The Buccaneers also benefited from an individual blunder to win seven straight league matches from the start of a campaign for the first time.





Pirates have 21 points after matchday seven, Sundowns 18, Polokwane 13 and Stellenbosch 12 having been surprisingly held 1-1 at home by bottom club TS Galaxy in Cape Town.





Rated a "very big talent" by Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi, Letlhaku struck on 29 minutes with a shot from just outside the area that Equatoguinean goalkeeper Manuel Sapunga should have saved.





He netted again in the 69th minute when Polokwane defender Thabang Matuludi carelessly conceded possession to Brazilian Arthur Sales, whose cross was fired into the net by the teenager.





Mngqithi rested many regulars, including leading scorers Iqraam Rayners and Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro, ahead of a League Cup semi-final at Marumo Gallants on Sunday.





Resting first choices backfired when they fell to Polokwane 10 days ago, but Sundowns were troubled in the return match only when City forward Hlayisi Chauke headed wide from close range.





Meanwhile, an error by Kenyan goalkeeper Ian Otieno gifted Pirates victory over lowly Richards Bay in Soweto.





He spilled a long-range shot from Thabiso Monyane and South African international Evidence Makgopa pushed the loose ball into the net for his fourth Premiership goal this season.



